First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of First Republic Bank worth $179,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,822,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.0% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $4,960,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 45.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $189.53 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $197.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.85.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

