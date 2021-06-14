First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Update

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the May 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,970 shares during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.0% of Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Farley Capital L.P. owned approximately 1.81% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

FSEA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

