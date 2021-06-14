First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV) Shares Down 0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV)’s stock price fell 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. 15,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 43,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.