First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FIF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.06. 1,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,447. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

