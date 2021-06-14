First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the May 13th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FNX stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.36. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,397. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.86. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62.

