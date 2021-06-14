First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Down 43.7% in May

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the May 13th total of 257,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
FEI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,224. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.53.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
