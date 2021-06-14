First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Down 43.7% in May

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the May 13th total of 257,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FEI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,224. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,734,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 190,003 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 67,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,439,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 80,289 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

