First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Short Interest Up 64.2% in May

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the May 13th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Shares of MCEF stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

