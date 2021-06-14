First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $46.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.86. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.69.

