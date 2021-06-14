First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 350,200 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the May 13th total of 614,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of FTSL stock remained flat at $$48.14 during midday trading on Monday. 4,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,253. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $48.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

