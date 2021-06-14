Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 20.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Fiserv worth $372,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,839,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,132,000 after buying an additional 114,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $110.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

