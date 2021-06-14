Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 442,900 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the May 13th total of 742,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,107.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

FSPKF traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.10. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.60. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in respiratory care, acute care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

