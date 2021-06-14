Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Five Below worth $15,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,186.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $39,695,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,966,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Five Below by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE stock opened at $189.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.67. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Five Below’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.60.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.