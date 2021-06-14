Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Five Below in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

FIVE opened at $189.71 on Monday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.67.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

