Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Shares Gap Down to $8.14

Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $7.86. Five Point shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 189 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Five Point had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 116,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $954,864.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPH. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Five Point by 25.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 149.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert lifted its stake in Five Point by 2.8% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 184,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

