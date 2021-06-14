FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1,509.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,555 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $304,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,762.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,990 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 366.7% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $271.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.45. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

