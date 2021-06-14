FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $14.57

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.57, but opened at $15.06. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on FLNG. Danske upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $803.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.46.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 33.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

