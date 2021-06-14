FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Down 39.5% in May

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the May 13th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:FPAY remained flat at $$2.90 during trading hours on Monday. 57 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,731. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that FlexShopper will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 41,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $111,491.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 55,923 shares of company stock worth $148,098 in the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FlexShopper by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FlexShopper by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the first quarter worth $78,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.