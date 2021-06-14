FLO (FLO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38,370.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and $38,370.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000607 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

