Flora Growth Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on June 21st (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Flora Growth’s (NASDAQ:FLGC) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 21st. Flora Growth had issued 3,333,333 shares in its IPO on May 11th. The total size of the offering was $16,666,665 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Flora Growth’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of FLGC stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. Flora Growth has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Flora Growth Corp. cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil and cannabis for pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

