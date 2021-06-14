Flow 24 Hour Volume Hits $35.37 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Flow has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $13.14 or 0.00033077 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $557.60 million and approximately $35.37 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00170461 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00184615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.24 or 0.01062734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,799.10 or 1.00170664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

