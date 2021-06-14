Flowchain (FLC) Price Down 5.4% This Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $30,709.61 and $155,137.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.00790825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.30 or 0.08005402 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.