Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLGZY. HSBC downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FLGZY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.93. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

