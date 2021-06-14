Flux (FLUX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $753,548.00

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Flux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $35.36 million and $753,548.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flux has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.00339389 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00147963 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00207916 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002789 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001310 BTC.

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 151,864,971 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.