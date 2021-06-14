Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,002 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 148.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.90. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,468. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $139.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.