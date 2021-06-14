Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 611,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000. Acacia Research comprises 0.8% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Acacia Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 304,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 75,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Acacia Research news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $52,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $26,157.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,104.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACTG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.47. 1,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,997. Acacia Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 201.72% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

