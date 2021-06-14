Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 214,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Lordstown Motors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIDE. Creative Planning bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIDE stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.30. 217,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,740,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.90. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

RIDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.11.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

