Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of PetMed Express at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PETS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.11. 1,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,345. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.58.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

