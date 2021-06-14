Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 20,850 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 685.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 234,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 204,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

CRON traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 66,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,040. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

