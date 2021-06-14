Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 815 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $424.34. 47,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,114. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.49 and a 12-month high of $425.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

