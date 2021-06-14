Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,791 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.9% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,899,000 after buying an additional 4,260,071 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after buying an additional 1,786,850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,162.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,676,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,363 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,917 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,940. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.