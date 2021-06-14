Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 5,478.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534,080 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of McEwen Mining worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 65.9% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth $31,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

MUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE:MUX traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 64,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399,101. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

