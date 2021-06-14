Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.54. The stock had a trading volume of 114,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,476,272. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $209.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.