Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 120.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,085 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 265,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.96. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.