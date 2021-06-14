Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Aptus Defined Risk ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRSK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.54. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $32.02.

