Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of ShotSpotter worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after acquiring an additional 84,672 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 786,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,689 shares of company stock worth $146,503 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.70. 2,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.86 million, a P/E ratio of 351.85, a PEG ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

