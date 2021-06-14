Formidable Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 236.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,286 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,542 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 86,245 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 182,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 123,661 shares during the period.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.75 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,611 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74.

