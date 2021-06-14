Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA traded up $12.11 on Monday, reaching $622.00. 205,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,825,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $652.58. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.70 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.89, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

