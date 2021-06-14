Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,348 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,558,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $389.76. 42,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,742. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.77 and a fifty-two week high of $390.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

