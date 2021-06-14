Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 2,508 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 180,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834,545. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

