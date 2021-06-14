Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 764 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $3,383,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

NASDAQ SAFM traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.11. The company had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,127. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $177.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

