Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth $538,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 41.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth $250,000. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 23.5% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth $232,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.98. 16,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,186. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.