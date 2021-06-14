Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

QUAL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.52. The stock had a trading volume of 828,624 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.63. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.