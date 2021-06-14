Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

QUAL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.52. The stock had a trading volume of 828,624 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.63. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

