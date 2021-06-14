Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,785 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,425,000. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,523,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSP traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,314. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.58.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

