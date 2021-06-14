Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Shares Down 1.3%

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.76 and last traded at $40.78. 95,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 134,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 72.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.