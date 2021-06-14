Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 19,400 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Tutor Perini worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 255,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 73,292 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 143,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $2,241,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,355 shares of company stock worth $5,030,935 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPC opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $743.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.41. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPC. TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

