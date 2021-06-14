Foundry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 233,906 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 233,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,510,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Camping World at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $3,264,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camping World alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $39.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

In other news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 840,997 shares of company stock valued at $38,294,881 in the last three months. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.