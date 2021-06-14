Foundry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 517,206 Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 517,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,584,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Dana at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 400.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dana Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

