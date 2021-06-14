Foundry Partners LLC Buys 46,480 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 2.15% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $22.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $376.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.82. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $220.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.