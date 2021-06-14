Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.12% of Genesco worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $3,611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after buying an additional 105,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,710 shares of company stock valued at $280,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Genesco stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $62.43. The stock has a market cap of $932.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.24.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.