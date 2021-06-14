Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,515 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of H&R Block worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $39,387,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in H&R Block by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth $21,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.64. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

